‘Loss deeply felt’: New Hampshire college mourns student allegedly shot to death by her brother

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire college is mourning the loss of a “kind” and “caring” student who was allegedly shot to death by her brother on Monday.

Officers responding to a 911 call on Mad River Road in Thornton around 8:20 a.m. found 21-year-old Leah Anderson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head and rushed her to the hospital, where she died, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

In a statement released Tuesday, Plymouth State University President Donald L. Birx identified Anderson as a student in the school’s Elementary Education and Youth Development program.

“Those who knew Leah speak of a young woman whose kindness touched those around her. Whether at Plymouth State or in the broader community, she was known for her caring nature, her warmth, and her ability to make others feel valued,” Birx said. “More than one person shared that Leah could brighten someone’s day without even realizing it, simply because kindness came so naturally to her. That generosity of spirit is how many will remember her.”

Birx added, “Our thoughts are with Leah’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time. Her loss is deeply felt across the Plymouth State community.”

Support and resources for students, faculty, and staff are being made available.

Leah’s brother, 18-year-old Logan Anderson, was slated to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder, according to Formella’s office.

Details on what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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