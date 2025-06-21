Londonderry boy suffers serious injuries after tree falls on top of car

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A Londonderry boy has suffered serious injuries after a tree fell on top of the car he was in.

According to the Londonderry Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:45 AM on Friday, when members of the police and fire department were dispatched to the area of 27 Stonehenge Road for a report of a tree that had fallen onto a vehicle.

Once on the scene, crews found the car with a tree on top of it. Inside the vehicle was a 12-year-old boy, trapped in the front passenger seat.

Firefighters immediately began using tools to successfully remove the child, who was then transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that they, alongside the DPW, responded to numerous reports of downed trees and power lines throughout the afternoon.

“Please use extreme caution when driving this afternoon, as high winds are expected to be steady. Downed trees and power lines present serious hazards.” Londonderry Police wrote on their Facebook. “Never attempt to drive over or move downed wires and report any such incidents to emergency services immediately.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group