Local veteran says he won the first $1 million Mass. lottery ticket of 2024

QUINCY, Mass. — At Quincy’s American Legion Morrissette Post 294, they are raising the flag on a new year and a new millionaire.

The winning ticket in the Lottery’s New Year’s Day Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle was sold there. George Bouchard is the Commander of the American Legion Post and says he is the Big Winner.

“I’m dead serious. I’m the million-dollar winner!”

For selling the winning ticket, the Post receives $10,000 which will go to veterans.

“This post has been struggling for a couple of years, and we are trying to keep afloat,” said Bouchard. “We’ve got some great people here and I just want to make sure we stay open and everybody is happy.”

These Post members say Bouchard’s generosity and compassion are now being rewarded.

“George has a fundraiser for my sister when she had ALS last year. He did everything. God Bless George,” said Quincy resident Linda Donovan.

“He’s done so much. He’s kept this Post along. We care about veterans here and I know he’ll do something with the money to help veterans out,” said Post Commander Stephen Dunlea.

