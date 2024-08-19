Local professor previews this week’s Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Chicago. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to officially accept the Democratic Nomination.

It’s been a wild few weeks after President Joe Biden announced he won’t be running for re-election and Harris will be stepping in.

Boston 25 Presidential Historian Thomas Whalen said the DNC is Harris’ time to make a statement, especially about tax cuts for the middle class.

“Specific policy proposals, she’s been very general up to this point but now as the campaign goes on you have to be specific and this will appeal to a lot of voters who are sitting on the fence,” said Whalen.

He said independent voters make up a majority of the United States. He said double haters, people who dislike Biden and Former President Donald Trump, need to be convinced to head to the polls in November.

“Basically what the ticket needs is a real concrete economic plan or program that’s going to appeal to those voters sitting on the fence right now,” said Whalen.

Logan Trupiano with MassGOP said voters need to pay attention.

" I’m interested to see what their path forward is other than bashing President Trump I think listening to their policies and see how their policies would actually affect your life and the economy of the United States because I think that’s the primary concern that’s on voters minds right now,” said Trupiano.

Both Whalen and Trupiano said they’re interested in seeing what will happen outside the doors of the convention.

“Hearing all these reports about a lot protests in the streets particularly regarding the Gaza war and that’s already divided a lot of democrats as well as half of the country,” said Whalen.

The DNC starts Monday and goes until Thursday.

