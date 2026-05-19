The Local Life: Kelly’s Roast Beef

The Local Life host Anna Rossi joins the owners of Kelly’s Roast Beef, David Masse, to celebrate the legacy of the brand and discuss the exciting new changes customers have to look forward. — The Local Life host Anna Rossi joins the owners of Kelly’s Roast Beef, David Masse, to celebrate the legacy of the brand and discuss the exciting new changes customers have to look forward to under David’s leadership.

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