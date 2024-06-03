Live video, updates: Karen Read murder trial enters sixth week of testimony

DEDHAM, Mass. — The murder trial of Karen Read, the woman accused of striking her Boston Police Officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank in Canton in January 2022, enters its sixth week of testimony on Monday morning.

The Sun Chronicle reports state police investigators, accident reconstruction experts, and cellphone experts could be called this week.

There are 3 days of testimony scheduled this week. Jurors will not be in the courtroom on Tuesday or Friday.

PLAY-BY-PLAY FROM DAY 19 OF TESTIMONY:

9:20 a.m.

Lt. O’Hara says MSP Lt. Brian Tully told him, “The death investigation involved a motor vehicle”

9:07 a.m.

We are underway. ADA Adam Lally calls Lt. Kevin O’Hara. He leads the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) for the Mass State Police. SERT was called to look for evidence at 34 Fairview Rd.

From a previous prosecution filing in the Karen Read case regarding the SERT Team search: “Members from the SERT team located a black Nike sneaker with a white Nike logo along the side, matching the one worn by the victim at the time his body was discovered. In the same area, where the body had been recovered, two red plastic pieces ofa tail light were located, consistent to the pieces missing from the defendant’s black Lexus. One piece of clear plastic tail light was located in the same area as well, also consistent with the broken tail light of the Lexus.”

Good morning from day 19 of testimony in the Commonwealth vs. Karen Read. Today is scheduled to go until as late as 4:30



-MSP Detective Yuri Bukhenik could take the stand today.



-No court Tuesday or Friday



-They put portable AC units in the courtroom over the weekend and… pic.twitter.com/HXi4CqWq8E — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 3, 2024

PREVIOUS STORY:

The niece and nephew of late John O’Keefe were called to the stand Tuesday, the last day trial was held, testifying that Read and their uncle had many “disagreements and arguments” during their relationship.

O’Keefe’s nephew testified that he witnessed O’Keefe and Read have “lots of disagreements and arguments,” including during trips to Florida and Aruba.

Doctor Justin Rice revealed that when O’Keefe got to the emergency room, he had no pulse and his body temperature was 80 degrees.

Doctor Rice said O’Keefe had superficial abrasions on his right forearm.

Rice also took blood from Karen Read when she was brought in for a mental health evaluation.

A Massachusetts State Police toxicologist says he used that blood drawn to retroactively calculate that Read would have been drunk at the time the prosecution alleges she struck O’Keefe.

CATCH UP ON DAY 18 OF TESTIMONY LAST WEEK:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

