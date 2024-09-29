LIVE UPDATES: San Francisco 49ers lead 6-0 going into the 2nd quarter

SANTA CLARA, CA — The Patriots travel to Santa Clara to battle the 49ers at 4:05 p.m. on Boston 25.

The Patriots are looking to snap a 2-game losing streak and avoid a devastating 1-3 hole as they take on a 49ers squad limping to the end of September. .500 is on the line for both, TODAY on Boston 25. Posted by Boston 25 News on Sunday, September 29, 2024

The 49ers are coming off a heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Rams last week, but have some hope as wide receiver Deebo Samuel returns from injury.

The Patriots are looking to get things rolling after losing to the Jets last Thursday at Metlife. The Patriots hope to spark some life into their offense, as they face multiple key injuries to their defense. Both teams look to avoid a 1-3 record

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver are on the call, with game coverage beginning on Boston 25 at 4 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES:





_____________________________________________________________________________

4:36

49ers lead 6-0 after a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble Posted by Boston 25 News on Sunday, September 29, 2024

_____________________________________________________________________________

4:25 p.m.

Patriots injury update: C David Andrews (shoulder) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/PcGn4acBGr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 29, 2024

_____________________________________________________________________________

3:57 p.m.

Put the work in. pic.twitter.com/8FOi0xPafI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 29, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group