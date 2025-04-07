Live updates: No new jurors seated in retrial of Karen Read on Day 6 of jury selection

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury selection in the retrial of Karen Read enters its second week on Monday, with six jurors still needed before opening statements can commence.

No new jurors were selected Monday as the empanelment process came to a screeching halt, Boston 25′s Ted Daniel reported.

Out of the 45 jury candidates questioned in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior court on Monday, all but four said that they’ve seen, heard, or talked about the case, and 30 indicated that they’ve already formed an opinion.

The court seeks to seat 16 jurors, 12 of whom will deliberate, and four will serve as alternates.

Jury selection will continue on Tuesday.

Done for the day. No new jurors added today. We remain at 10. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 7, 2025

Slow going...

Clerk says no new jurors have been added so far today.

They still have more to question this afternoon. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 7, 2025

Out of the 45 jury candidates here today, all but 4 say they've seen, heard or talked about the case and

30 indicate they've already formed an opinion. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 7, 2025

Good morning. Hope the weekend was good.

I'm back in the courtroom for day 5 of jury selection in the Commonwealth vs. Karen Read.



We are underway with 45 new jury candidates.

At least 6 more are needed for testimony to begin.

Let's have a day! — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 7, 2025

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Last week, five men and five women were chosen for the jury.

Of the 68 prospective jurors screened on Friday, 66 had heard or spoken about the case, 43 had formed an opinion of the case, and 12 indicated that they had a bias one way or another.

Four of those Friday jurors were sent home without being questioned because it got too late. One Friday juror was selected, however, one juror picked on Thursday was removed.

Nearly 300 people from across Norfolk County have been questioned since Tuesday in Judge Beverly Cannone’s Norfolk Superior Court courtroom.

Despite a net gain of zero new jurors on Friday, attorney and legal analyst Peter Elikann says the process is going faster than he expected.

It’s almost impossible to find a juror who hasn’t at least heard of this case,” Elikann said. “So what we’re looking for is jurors who will still, even though they’ve heard of the case, will say that they can be unbiased.”

Read herself is involved in the selection process, going over jury questionnaires as she did at her first trial. She also sits close to the bench and listens in as the candidates for jury are individually questioned in front of Judge Cannone.

Read was asked about her thoughts on the selected jurors and said, “I trust they will do the right thing and be objective.”

Read’s father also chimed in, saying that Read is encouraged and hopeful.

“She believes if people look at things objectively with an open mind, she will walk out free,” Bill Read said.

Last week, Read’s lawyers also asked the highest court in the United States to throw out two of her three criminal charges over her double jeopardy rights.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

