Live updates: Karen Read murder trial enters 2nd day after 4 jurors sat, witness list revealed

The high-profile case went to trial Tuesday and the court started sifting through a pool of about 90 potential jurors. The vast majority of them raised their hands when asked if they had heard of the case.

Guidelines for selecting jurors factor in whether bias or a previously formed opinion of the case exists.

Another group of about 100 new potential jurors were ushered into court on Wednesday to begin the process again. Eight spots remain to be picked, as well as four alternates.

Live Wednesday (4/17/24) court updates from Boston 25′s Ted Daniel:

For those wondering about the stream. Here's what I've been told:

"Point 8 in the media order states that only the first day of impanelment when the case is called and jury instructed is allowed to be recorded." — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

12 people indicate they've already formed a bias in this case. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

Roughly 25 ppl raise their hand when asked if they've formed an opinion of the case. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

3 people have had interactions with witnesses, more than half indicate they've heard or talked about the case. That is not an immediate disqualifier b/c the case is so high profile — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

This is a rinse repeat of yesterday. Judge explaining case and the selection process to a new group of about 100 jury candidates. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

It appears the issues Yannetti alluded to will not be discussed in open court. There was a lengthy discussion at sidebar. When that ended Judge Cannone called for the jury candidates. they are walking in now — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

We're back. Judge asking to see both sides at side bar. She says she "doesn't have any motions in front of her"

It appears defense wants to raise something and that's being discussed privately now — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

We are underway. Yannetti asks to speak at podium. He says there are issues including a "serious" one he needs to raise, Judge calls for recess to discuss with both sides before going on the record — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

Back in my church pew for 2 day of Jury selection in the Commonwealth vs. Karen Read.



-We are expected to hear some motions before jury selection resumes. There are a couple outstanding items from Friday's hearing according to clerk

-4 jurors selected yesterday. 16 are needed… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 17, 2024

Before jury selection began, Judge Beverly Cannone said she wouldn’t exclude Read’s attorneys from using a third-party culprit defense during the trial as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence. That third-party defense won’t be allowed during initial statements.

Cannone also announced lengthy witness lists for both the prosecution and defense that include more than 160 combined names.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

Criminal defense attorney Peter Elikann told Boston 25 News that finding an impartial jury could be a challenge.

“We won’t find jurors that never heard of this case perhaps, but hopefully we will find jurors that have an open mind and that’s the bottom line, we need jurors with an open mind,” Elikann explained.

The trial is expected to last between 6 and 7 weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

