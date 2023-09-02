‘Lights will stay on!’: Dracut HS football saved by last-minute merger with Tyngsboro school

DRACUT, Mass — With the game clock winding down, Dracut football’s 2023 season was saved with an assist from a local school.

Dracut Middies Football will enter into a one-year co-op with Innovation Academy Charter School in Tyngsborough, the team shared on Facebook.

The team held a rally and meeting Thursday night to help chart a path forward as it dealt with low enrollment numbers.

“As we await further details on what the next steps are, we would like to thank everyone who came out Thursday night to lend their support!,” the team wrote on Facebook. “The lights will stay on!”

The Middies were set to enter the 2023 season with 17 players, according to a report by The Lowell Sun.

The merger is pending approval but is expected to be ratified by the MIAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

