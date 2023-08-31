Dracut High School football season in jeopardy due to low enrollment

DRACUT, Mass — The Dracut High School football season is in jeopardy due to low enrollment.

According to ‘The Sun’ low numbers could force the cancellation of the upcoming season. The Sun also reported that on Tuesday, players were informed of the possibility by school administrators.

Dracut Middies Football tweeted asking students to sign up for a sport and go play football.

“The Middies reportedly enter the 2023 season with 17 players,” The Sun said.

“DHS Students- If you are not doing a sport this fall, go play football,” the tweet said.

The tweet also said the school needs to have a team and to “help your classmates out, you might like it.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the Dracut High School for comment and is waiting for a response.

There will be a meeting and rally happening on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the future of the program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

