‘Life experience came to fruition’: Officers recall roadside birth on Christmas in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. — Two officers in Stoughton are being praised for helping a mother deliver her baby in a car on the side of the road on Christmas morning.

At 6:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a woman in active labor inside a vehicle on Glen Echo Blvd.

Sergeant Medeiros, a father himself, was the first to arrive on the scene. Moments later, Officer Guzman, also a parent, arrived to assist the expecting mother with delivering the baby.

“I saw a male with his hands in the air trying to flag me down,” Sergeant Medeiros recounted. “I jumped out of my cruiser and went toward him. He started saying his girlfriend was in active labor.”

Medeiros said he then heard loud screams coming from the car and saw the baby crowning.

When the baby was born, Officer Medeiros cleared the baby’s mouth and nose, placed him on his mother’s stomach, and gently rubbed his back to elicit a response.

Stoughton officers Officers Guzman and Sergeant Medeiros recount their experience helping a mother deliver her baby on Christmas Day.

“I just heard some screams coming from the baby, so at that point, I was a little more relieved that he was breathing,” Medeiros said.

Officer Guzman said she did her best to help the mother push, drawing from her own experience as a parent.

“It was a great experience to be on the other side, being a mom but not the one pushing,” she said.

Guzman is a mother of an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old, while Sergeant Medeiros has a two-year-old.

Medeiros said the expecting parents had previously gone to the doctor but were sent home because the baby wasn’t quite ready. When labor began, they got in the car—but didn’t make it out of Stoughton.

“Life experience came to fruition for them; it came to the forefront,” said Chief Donna McNamara.

“A wonderful, precious gift of life on Christmas morning that they all got to experience. They were there for the citizens in our community, and they showed the compassion they have every day for their jobs.”

The baby boy, named Orlando Stallworth, is doing well in the hospital with his mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group