Library book from 1899 returned to Massachusetts library 51 years late

WORCESTER — A book that is nearly 130 years old is back in the stacks at a local library, decades after it was last checked out.

The Worcester Public Library posted a thank you after getting back the book “The early work of Aubrey Beardsley,” 51 years after the book was borrowed.

Back in September, library staff in Worcester received a call from the Cambridge Public Library, informing them that book had been found in Boston.

The book had a return card stamped with the due date of May 22, 1973.

The book was published in 1899.

The library says it’s rare that missing books that old are not only found, but in such good condition.

By the way, the Worcester Library does not fine people for overdue books.

