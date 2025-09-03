Lenny Zakim Fund hosting annual ‘Light the Night’ event

BOSTON — Thousands of people drive over this bridge every day, you see it in skyline shots of the city everywhere, but do you know about the man and the fund behind it all?

The Lenny Zakim Fund works to develop deep relationships and build bridges among people and communities to advance social, economic, and racial justice.

“Our mission is to listen to those most impacted by inequity and provide the funding, essential resources, and support they need to create lasting change,” the fund website says.

On Saturday, September 6th, the foundation is hosting ‘Light the Night’ event.

The event will benefit the Lenny Zaikm Fund and will recognize the 30 years of supporting grassroots organizations throughout Eastern Massachusetts.

The backdrop at the event will be at Alcove in Boston and with the illuminated Leonard P. Zakim Bridge.

For more information on the Lenny Zaikm Fund, visit the link here.

For information on ‘Light the Night’, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group