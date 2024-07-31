Local

At least 3 people injured in Maine shooting, roadways shutdown, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
PORTLAND, ME — Authorities responded to a “major incident” Tuesday night where several people were injured in a shooting.

According to Portland Police, at least three victims were hospitalized following an apparent shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Avenue.

The conditions and ages of the victims are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call police. A description of a suspect was not immediately available.

Officials are shutting down the areas of Forest Avenue from Bell Street to Morrills Center through the night and “possibly” into the morning commute.

Police do not expect any updates until Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

