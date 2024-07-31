At least 3 people injured in Maine shooting, roadways shutdown, police say

PORTLAND, ME — Authorities responded to a “major incident” Tuesday night where several people were injured in a shooting.

According to Portland Police, at least three victims were hospitalized following an apparent shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Avenue.

The conditions and ages of the victims are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call police. A description of a suspect was not immediately available.

Officials are shutting down the areas of Forest Avenue from Bell Street to Morrills Center through the night and “possibly” into the morning commute.

Police do not expect any updates until Wednesday.

PPD is on scene in the 1100 block of Forest Ave. where at least three victims have been taken to the hospital after an apparent shooting. We are asking people in the area to please call us if they see anything suspicious. Forest Ave. from Bell St, (cont.) — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) July 31, 2024

Forest Avenue is closed from Bell Street to Morrills Corner for a major incident. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/3WxXS4LBfm — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) July 31, 2024

This is a developing story.

