Lawsuit claims foster families are being denied permits due to religious beliefs

A new lawsuit accuses the state of discrimination against Christian foster parents after permits were revoked due to the state’s LGBTQIA+ policy.

“These families sacrificed for their community and for DCF and each one of them was told that unless they sign this form that DCF has now created that they no longer can be foster parents,” said Attorney Mallory Sleight. Sleight represents several families now being denied fostering permits across the state.

The complaint states that DCF requires foster families to sign an agreement that foster parents would affirm gender identity or sexual orientation of any child in their care. The complaint says DCF’s agreement would require families to use a child’s preferred pronouns, support their clothing choices and medical care.

“The Jones family has been told that not only are they going to lose their license but that DCF is going to remove their foster daughter,” said Sleight.

Sleight says the Jones’ 17-month-old foster daughter has been in their care since she was about seven weeks. Sleight says the fostering shortage in the state doesn’t make this process any easier. “She has no idea that this family is not her family and instead DCF because of the Jones’ beliefs on gender identity,” said Sleight.

The department tells Boston 25 News they cannot comment on matters related to pending litigation. The department says the code of Massachusetts regulation has been in place since October of 2009 and that in addition the department has implemented safety and LGBTQIA+ nondiscrimination policies.

Boston 25 News asked for Governor Healey’s comment on the lawsuit at a separate event in Medford on Tuesday. Healey did not comment on the lawsuit.

The state has not yet responded to the lawsuit in federal court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group