Lawrence residents adjust to pool schedule impacted by lifeguard shortage

LAWRENCE, Mass — Kids and families in Lawrence are not going to have to check the date before heading to the pool to cool off. The state said due to a lack of lifeguards only one pool can be open at a time.

Julie Diaz Rosa, 13 said she had her sister’s birthday party all planned out at Gielser Memorial Pool in Lawrence, but when she arrived Sunday it was closed.

“I was worried because I had all of this planned out and my mom put me in charge of everything and I was so disappointed and I was like what am I going to do I have to do this that and decorate,” said Rosa Diaz, Lawrence.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation posted the following new schedule:

GEILSLER MEMORIAL POOL IS OPEN MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY, AND SATURDAY, AND HIGGINS POOL TUESDAYS, THURSDAY, AND SUNDAYS.

Rosa Diaz said she quickly told her guests to go to Higgins pool, but some were disappointed.

“It’s really unfair to the kids who want to cool down at the pool that don’t have access to water parks and may not have access to pools that are close to them,” said Jayleeana Griffin, Lawrence.

DCR said it needs five lifeguards per pool to open and that was barely happening. Now, it’s offering incentives in hopes of attracting certified lifeguards at $22/hr plus a $750 bonus if they commit until August 18th, which is the end of the season.

Ney Medina said he had trouble keeping the new schedule straight.

“This one is closer to my house but last week this one was closed and that one was open so we went straight to that one,” said Medina.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group