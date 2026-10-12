Lawrence mayor set to face judge on wiretapping, witness intimidation charges

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday as he faces criminal charges accusing him of secretly recording city employees and intimidating a witness.

DePeña is accused of secretly recording two employees at Lawrence City Hall and later distributing that recording.

He is also accused of intimidating a witness connected to the case.

The mayor also faces several separate federal charges for allegedly using COVID-era loans for personal expenses. DePeña pleaded not guilty to those charges last month.

Despite the criminal cases against him, DePeña reaffirmed last week that he has no plans to resign as mayor.

Last week, the Lawrence City Council also delayed a planned no-confidence vote.

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