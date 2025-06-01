‘Lasting impact’: North Andover police mourn loss of community resource dog Scarlett

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The North Andover police department is mourning the sudden loss of their community resource dog Scarlett.

Scarlett, 23-month-old, English Cream Golden Retriever, was home with her handler and partner, Officer Mark Wilson, when it is believed that she suffered a sudden seizure, police said.

She joined the department in September 2023 and despite her short time with North Andover, she made a tremendous and lasting impact.

Scarlett supported the North Andover community in all aspects, including attending town events, visiting North Andover Public Schools, the Prescott House Nursing Home, Benchmark Assisted Living Facility, Ashland Farms, and connected with community members of all ages.

Scarlett often visited the Lahey Clinic, providing comfort to those going through medical treatment. She assisted with fundraisers for the Special Olympics and helped with donations for the Magic Barn. She also deployed to other communities to support residents and school children during times of need.

Scarlett’s favorite activities were hanging out with her family, including her sisters in the Wilson family, Molly their St. Bernard, and Gracie a Shih Tzu mix, and making new friends in the residents of North Andover.

She was instantly recognizable by her wagging tail and her “Free Hugs” vest, inviting everyone to say hello.

“Scarlett touched so many lives, and she was happy everyday,” Officer Wilson said. “As long as she was meeting someone new she was happy.”

“Scarlett was the embodiment of what we set out to do as police officers: connecting and engaging with our community at the deepest levels,” Chief Gray said. “She provided a sense of comfort, happiness and laughter to those she met here in North Andover and throughout the region.”

