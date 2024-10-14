Largest hospital system in Mass. postpones some surgeries amid nationwide IV fluid shortage

BOSTON — The largest hospital and healthcare system in Massachusetts has postponed some surgeries due to a nationwide IV fluid shortage.

Mass General Brigham on Sunday started rescheduling all non-emergent, elective medical procedures at all hospitals in its network, moving them back to at least Wednesday.

Baxter International, a healthcare company that distributes about 60% of the nation’s IV fluid, had to close its largest manufacturing facility in North Carolina a few weeks ago due to Hurricane Helen’s devastating flooding.

Mass General Brigham says they’re only getting about 40% of the fluid they normally receive and at this time, they’re unsure when their supplies will improve but continue to closely monitor the situation.

“You never know when a patient will go bad. You have to have the stuff you need,” said Nora Watts, a nurse at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. “You got to know that when someone comes in hemorrhaging you have that fluid to start that.”

Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, added, “There’s some trepidation...This is affecting real people, real lives.”

In a statement last week, Mass General Brigham said, “As healthcare providers across the country continue to confront the national IV fluid shortage following the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, Mass General Brigham has made the difficult decision to defer non-emergent, elective procedures requiring IV fluids from Sunday, October 13, through at least Wednesday, October 16. While we strive to minimize any impact on patients, these measures will ensure we are able to care for those in immediate need. Due to the unpredictable nature of this situation, we do not know when our supply of IV fluids will improve but we are closely monitoring and will continuously evaluate to ensure we can return to normal operations as soon as possible. We are contacting affected patients and will work to reschedule them as soon as we are able.”

Mass General Brigham warned that procedures could be pushed back further if needed.

