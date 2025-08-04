‘Larger than life’: Beloved shipwreck explorer dies while on dive to wreck off Cape Cod

CAPE COD, Mass. — A beloved shipwreck explorer died while on a dive to a wreck off the coast of Cape Cod last week.

Captain Joe Mazraani lost his life in a “diving-related incident” on July 29, according to Jenn Sellitti of D/V Tenacious, a New Jersey-based dive vessel.

In a Facebook post, Sellitti said the incident occurred about 200 miles offshore, on the eastern edge of Georges Bank, during a dive to “The Big Engine Steamer” shipwreck.

“We cannot—and will not—try to sum up Joe’s extraordinary life in a single Facebook post. There will be more complete tributes to come," Sellitti wrote. “For now, we’ll simply say this: Joe Mazraani was larger than life. He was kind, compassionate, and generous. A mentor and a student, a friend, brother, son, and partner.”

Mazraani, a native of Jersey Shore, New Jersey, was known for leading dives to some of the hardest-to-reach wrecks in the Atlantic, including the discovery of one of the foghorns of the Andrea Doria, the Asbury Park Press reported.

With profound sadness and an indescribable sense of loss, we share with our community that Captain Joe Mazraani has left... Posted by D/V Tenacious on Friday, August 1, 2025

The Andrea Doria, an Italian luxury ocean liner, sank in 1956 off the coast of Nantucket after colliding with the Swedish liner MS Stockholm.

“Some will say exploration like this is not worth the risk. If viewed in isolation, perhaps it isn’t. But this wasn’t just a dive. It was our way of life. Joe understood better than anyone that life offers no guarantees,” Sellitti wrote. “He lived every moment fully, without compromise. He did not want to die doing what he loved—none of us do. He wanted to survive it, to grow old doing it. But when you live at the edge, sometimes the edge pushes back."

Sellitti also shared one of the last photos taken of Mazraani on the bow of D/V Tenacious, “his happiest place.”

“It is important to remember that this is exactly where he wanted to be: 200 miles from shore; the ocean smooth as glass; and people he loved right out there with him,” Sellitti added.

Sellitti noted that D/V Tenacious would be turning off comments on the post out of respect for Mazraani.

An investigation into Mazraani’s death is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group