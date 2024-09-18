Local

Large water main break floods Dorchester roadway, impacts MBTA services

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Crews are cleaning up after a large water main break in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officials say the break happened in between Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street.

Video shows the roadway completely flooded out.

Boston Water and Sewer is urging motorists to avoid the area until the water levels recede.

The MBTA is using shuttle buses to replace service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass due to the water leak affecting the track area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read