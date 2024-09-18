Large water main break floods Dorchester roadway, impacts MBTA services

BOSTON — Crews are cleaning up after a large water main break in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officials say the break happened in between Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street.

Video shows the roadway completely flooded out.

Boston Water and Sewer is urging motorists to avoid the area until the water levels recede.

The MBTA is using shuttle buses to replace service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass due to the water leak affecting the track area.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses continue to operate between Ashmont and JFK/UMass while a water leak in the track area at Ashmont is addressed. We are working to restore service as soon as possible. https://t.co/S6QBw1g86B — MBTA (@MBTA) September 18, 2024

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

