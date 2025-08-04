Large hazmat response after mysterious sheen appears on New Hampshire river

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. — A large hazmat response is underway after a mysterious sheen appeared on a river that runs through New Hampshire and Massachusetts on Monday morning.

The sheen was spotted on the Powwow River in East Kingston, New Hampshire, prompting a response from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, according to the East Kingston Fire Department.

“Booms have been set up...The sheen is widespread,” the fire department said in an afternoon update.

Hazmat response Powwow River (East Kingston Fire Department)

Water samples were collected, and officials are awaiting test results.

“Once the test results are known, we will advise,” the department said.

The public was urged to avoid swimming in the river until further notice.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Powwow River is about 22.8 miles in length, flowing from Rockingham County in New Hampshire to Essex County in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

