WATERTOWN, Mass. — A large fire erupted on Flint Road in Watertown on Tuesday afternoon.

The Watertown Fire Department called in help from nearby Cambridge in order to help battle the heavy flames in the multi-story home.

Large flames could be seen erupting from the top floor of the home.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Large fire erupts in multi-story home in Watertown

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

