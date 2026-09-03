Labor Day travel rush begins as millions hit the roads, skies

BOSTON — The Labor Day weekend travel rush is underway, with travelers heading to airports and highways across the country for one last summer celebration.

Despite higher gas prices, millions of people are still planning to get out of town.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Thursday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Labor Day weekend, with nearly 54,000 flights scheduled nationwide.

At Boston Logan International Airport Friday morning, travelers were beginning to make their way through the terminals.

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In Terminal A, crowds were picking up, but airport operations appeared to be moving along smoothly.

Boston is also expected to be a popular place to visit over the holiday weekend.

According to AAA, Boston ranks as the third-most popular domestic destination for Labor Day travelers.

For some travelers, the holiday weekend is a chance to spend time with family before the unofficial end of summer.

Diana Nason, from Norfolk, is flying to Richmond, Virginia, with her dog, Lui, to visit family and enjoy the final few weeks of summer.

Nason said she knows the airport could be busy and is prepared for the possibility of longer lines and delays.

Gas prices higher for holiday road trips

Travelers who are driving to their Labor Day destinations could also feel the holiday rush at the pump.

The current average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.17, up from an average of $3.10 last year.

That means drivers are paying significantly more to fill up compared with Labor Day weekend last year. Higher gas prices are not stopping many people from getting behind the wheel for one last summer trip.

MassDOT warns of heavy traffic

For those traveling by car, MassDOT is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic throughout the day Friday.

The agency anticipates delays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., as more people take to the roads for the holiday weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving, plan alternate routes when possible and allow additional time to reach their destinations.

Travelers heading to Logan Airport should also factor traffic into their plans.

MassDOT is urging people flying out of Logan to download the FlyLogan app for travel information and to consider taking public transportation to the airport.

What travelers should know?

Whether you’re flying or driving, officials recommend planning before heading out for the holiday weekend.

Travelers should give themselves extra time, check for possible delays, and keep an eye on traffic and flight conditions before leaving home.

For many, though, the extra planning is worth it.

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