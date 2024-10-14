‘A kind-hearted soul’ Hundreds gather at Worcester ice rink to honor late boy’s life

Worcester, Mass. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Buffone Skating Arena in Worcester on Sunday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old Giuseppe “Seppe” Struppa.

“He was just a kind-hearted soul, he was really great to just everybody he met and really lifted everyone’s spirits, so I think that’s a big part of why we’re seeing a lot of people come out tonight,” said Mike Chisholm, president of the Worcester Junior Crusaders.

Seppe just died from a rare form of brain cancer called Diffuse Midline Glioma after a 13-month battle, but it was clear from the crowds, his memory already lives on in the many friends and family he leaves behind, especially at his home rink after playing hockey for the Worcester Junior Crusaders for several years.

“This was all a request from Mike and Lisa directly, this is the way they wanted to celebrate Seppe’s life,” said Chief Paul Normandin, with the Southbridge Fire Department.

Coming together to celebrate Seppe’s love for hockey, the entire league continues to honor him.

“We’ve had lots of moments of silence during the opening of most of our games, last weekend and this weekend, it’s really kind of great to see the whole community come together behind the Struppa’s, really remembering Seppe, he was really quite a special boy,” said Chisholm.

“I’ve known Seppe since birth and I did tell him I loved him like a grandson and he told me he loved me like a grandma, that really you know, I’ll miss him forever,” said Paula Mattaliano, a friend of the family.

Many will never forget Seppe’s resilience over the last year as he continued to play hockey even while battling cancer.

Not only will he leave a lasting impact on the hockey community, but also on local firefighters, who showed up in a big way Sunday.

Seppe’s father, Michael Struppa, has been a firefighter in Southbridge for the last decade.

He’s also a veteran.

“As a firefighter and paramedic, you see these things directly on your daily business and life and when you’re doing calls, but when it strikes home, it’s not a fun thing for anybody,” said Chief Normandin. “We’re all involved, we’re all supporting the family, and it really hits home.”





