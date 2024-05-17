Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother released from prison on parole

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery has been released from prison on parole.

Kayla Montgomery was granted parole in March and was serving an 18-month prison sentence for lying to a grand jury surrounding the disappearance and murder of five-year-old, Harmony.

Montgomery testified that her husband repeatedly punched Harmony Montgomery in the face and head because he was angry that she was having bathroom accidents in the car.

Last week, Adam Montgomery was sentenced to a minimum of 56 years in state prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in February in the death of his young daughter. Montgomery attended only one day of his murder trial, and he wasn’t present when jurors returned their verdict.

Kayla Montgomery will need to have a housing plan investigated by officers from the NHDOC Division of Field Services (Probation and Parole Officers).

The search for Harmony’s body continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 603-932-8997.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

