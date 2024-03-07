Kayla Montgomery to appear in parole board hearing

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kayla Montgomery the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery is set to appear before a New Hampshire adult parole board on Thursday.

Kayla Montgomery is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for lying to a grand jury surrounding the disappearance and murder of five-year-old, Harmony.

She reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in 2022 to testify against her estranged husband, Adam. Kayla Montgomery received back-to-back prison sentences of three and a half to seven years.

Kayla Montgomery testified that her husband repeatedly punched Harmony Montgomery in the face and head because he was angry that she was having bathroom accidents in the car.

Adam Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder last month. Police believe he killed his daughter nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021 and whose body was never found.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The search for Harmony’s body continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 603-932-8997.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

