Target announces price cuts on 5K frequently purchased items

Target is lowering the costs of thousands of items just in time for summer.

The company announced it has already cut the costs of 1,500 items with more on the way. In all, Target will lower the prices on about 5,000 “frequently shopped items.”

Items include “milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food and more.”

Target says the price reductions will save millions of dollars for consumers.

Here’s an example of the cost-cutting prices:

Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) $3.79 (was $3.99)

Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) $1.99 (was $2.19)

Thomas’ Plain Bagels (20 oz) $3.79 (was $4.19)

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) $2.79 (was $2.99)

Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) $4.99 (was $5.79)

Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) $.99 (was $1.19)

Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89)

Target had its first sales decline since 2016 in 2023, but announced in March that it is planning to open 300 new stores over the next decade while also enhancing its 2,000 current locations, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Aldi earlier this month also announced it would cut the cost of 250 summer essential items in its stores to help offset rising prices.

