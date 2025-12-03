K9 saves child with autism during snowstorm in New Hampshire

SANDOWN, N.H. — A police dog is being credited for saving the life of a child with autism during yesterday’s snowstorm.

On December 2 around 8:17 p.m., an officer from Danville, New Hampshire and his K9 named Crue were requested by Sandown Police Department to help locate a runaway juvenile with autism.

According to police, the juvenile had been missing for about an hour when the officer and his dog arrived on scene.

The juvenile did attempt to contact police saying he was freezing, and his phone was on 1% battery life.

The phone call did drop and led officials to believe the phone died and the juvenile was lost somewhere in the woods.

The K9 was deployed, and picked up an odor, in which he began to pull into the power lines.

K9 Crue led his officer and the other deputies about a mile and a half into the woods by the power lines where the juvenile was later located under trees and snow.

The juvenile was transported to Parkland Medical Center for evaluation due to the being outside in the cold.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

