Juvenile shot while confronting the suspect of car theft in New Hampshire, police say

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A juvenile was shot while confronting a man whom he saw committing a vehicle theft in Claremont, New Hampshire, according to police.

Claremont Police responded to the area of Front Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning where officers located a juvenile who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the juvenile was heading to work and walking to his car when he found a man stealing items from another vehicle. The juvenile confronted the suspect and a physical altercation ensued.

During the altercation, the suspect fired multiple rounds from a stolen gun that was in his possession.

According to police, one of those rounds hit the juvenile in the left shoulder, who was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Police said the teenager is in stable but serious condition.

The responding officers, including a Police K-9, canvassed the neighborhood and located numerous pieces of physical evidence, including the gun that was used in the shooting and a duffle bag containing numerous articles of stolen property.

Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Jared Strickland, of Claremont, and arrest him.

Strickland was charged with robbery, first-degree assault, criminal mischief, theft, falsifying physical evidence, and receiving stolen property. Police allege that these offenses were committed while Strickland was out on bail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 603-542-7010. Those who wish to provide an anonymous tip can call 603-542-7026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

