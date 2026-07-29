Jury officially chosen for trial of Lindsay Clancy

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — In the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, the Duxbury woman charged with 3 counts of murder, 18 jurors were seated Thursday after four days of jury selection.

The jury is made up of 12 women and 6 men; six alternate jurors were seated.

The 12 deliberating jurors will be identified once trial testimony is complete. In just days, jurors will begin to hear testimony in this closely watched trial.

In the meantime, things are growing heated between the two sides.

Prosecutors say Clancy methodically strangled her three young children, one at a time, in the basement of their Duxbury home after sending her former husband, Patrick Clancy, out of the house on an errand.

Clancy’s lawyer is mounting an insanity defense claiming she was improperly treated for postpartum psychosis, was over-medicated, and not criminally responsible for the deaths.

On the other side, Patrick Clancy is fighting to have certain evidence and exhibits impounded, including the 911 call he made when he discovered Lindsay and the murders, crime scene photos, and images of the children and the clothes they were wearing when they were killed.

The defense is also trying to limit the number of first responders called to the stand in an effort to keep the focus of the trial on Lindsay Clancy’s mental health.

“As a victim, as a family member of the three victims in this case, Mr. Clancy respectfully has an opportunity and a right to be heard,” Defense attorney Kevin Reddington told the court.

“What I can’t fathom is the district attorney’s intent to put a circus in front of this jury. That’s calculated to just inflame the passions of the jury.”

But the prosecutor accused the defense of trying to whitewash the horror of what actually happened to the children.

She said the facts are needed to prove first-degree murder.

“The Commonwealth did not choose the horrific nature in which they died, the defendant did. It is not the Commonwealth putting on a circus or a parade. It’s the Commonwealth presenting the evidence in this case to prove the defendant killed those children in the manner in which they were killed,” prosecutor Jennifer Sprague told the court.

Opening statements will take place Monday.

The first witness is expected to be Lindsay Clancy’s former husband, Patrick Clancy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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