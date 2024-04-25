Judge set to hear motions in Karen Read murder trial. Here’s where things stand

DEDHAM, Mass. — The judge presiding over the high-profile Karen Read murder trial will hear motions on Thursday, one day after a pool of hundreds of jurors was whittled down to a 19-person jury.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone questioned hundreds of prospective jurors over five days. The jurors have not yet been sworn in, but there is a plan for 12 regulars and four alternates when the trial begins. It’s not clear how 19 jurors will be reduced to 16.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

There are several motions up for discussion ahead of opening statements next week, including taillight DNA evidence entered by the prosecution, a request from the defense to change the layout of the courtroom, and a buffer zone outside the Dedham court that petitioners are challenging.

DNA EVIDENCE

Prosecutors claim a piece of hair found on the back of Read’s Lexus SUV implicates her in O’Keefe’s death.

A filing submitted in February by the prosecution said O’Keefe’s DNA had been found on Read’s broken taillight and that testing found that tiny pieces of taillight discovered in his clothing were consistent with broken pieces from Read’s taillight.

The defense has been trying to get the results excluded, citing a delay in testing.

DNA analysis from Bode Labs was submitted last week.

CHALLENGE TO COURTROOM LAYOUT

Read’s attorneys, David Yannetti and Alan Jackson, have asked Cannone to move the location of the jury box so jurors can clearly see the faces of witnesses when testimony begins, according to filings.

Yannetti and Jackson argued in those filings that the current setup of the court violates Read’s “constitutional right to confrontation because numerous members of the jury will be unable to observe the faces of the witnesses who testify against her.”

The current setup of the court has the witness stand situated right next to the jury box. According to the court filings, at least six jurors can only see the back of the witnesses’ heads during testimony.

Cannone indicated Wednesday that she “will consider” moving the trial to a smaller courtroom next door, noting only press and participants would fit.

BATTLE OVER BUFFER ZONE

For nearly a year leading up to the trial, Read supporters had gathered on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse with ‘Free Karen Read’ signs and clothing, and her pretrial hearings were packed with spectators.

Before jury selection started, Cannone ordered a 200-foot buffer zone around the courthouse and restrictions on megaphones and clothing to shield jurors from outside influences.

The Massachusetts Supreme Court recently ruled that that buffer zone can remain, but demonstrators claim the buffer zone is a violation of their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

Karen Read

The demonstrators appealed the high court’s ruling in a 74-page brief and the state had to file a brief of its own on the matter by Wednesday.

The prosecution plans to call as many as 87 witnesses when testimony begins, including 23 members of law enforcement. The defense has submitted 77 potential witnesses including John O’Keefe’s father and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Read’s trial is expected to last up to eight weeks.

