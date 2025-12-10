JPMorgan planning to move to South Station Tower

BOSTON — J.P. Morgan Chase is considering relocating to the new South Station Tower in Boston, but the move is pending a building permit.

The Boston Globe reports that the company currently employs approximately 2,200 people in Massachusetts, with its main office located at Rowes Wharf.

The potential move to South Station Tower is pending the acquisition of a building permit.

The relocation comes at a time when Boston is facing challenges in filling commercial spaces, a situation exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic.

JP Morgan Chase has not yet commented on the planned move.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

