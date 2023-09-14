Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes inspiring others in the name of childhood cancer research

As the weeks tick closer to the annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, participants at the Bradlee Estate in Canton Thursday night met their walk team matches.

52 heroes, patients at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, will help raise millions of dollars for childhood cancer research.

Andrew St Germain, a Walk Hero from Tewksbury who is now in remission for a bone marrow disorder called aplastic anemia is looking forward to inspiring others.

“I feel excited that I’m able to do something to help other people like me that have cancer or blood disorders. It’s cool that i get to help out,” said Andrew. “It makes me feel great knowing that I could have saved lives with the money everyone’s raised.”

8,000 walkers are hoping to raise 9 million dollars.

Boston 25 News is a proud media sponsor of the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, taking place on October 1. Participants can trek the whole 26.2 marathon route, a half marathon, 10k or 5k.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

