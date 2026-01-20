Local

JetBlue launches new winter sale with flights out of Boston for as low as $34

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
JetBlue Stock Drops With Expected Flat Revenue And Higher Costs FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: A JetBlue Airways plane takes off from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 31, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company recently announced that it was considering implementing cost-cutting measures due to the forecasted decline in revenue and increase in costs. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Are you planning a winter escape? JetBlue on Tuesday announced a new sale that features flights out of Boston for as low as $34.

The airline’s “Winter, Your way” sale kicked off Tuesday and will be ongoing through Jan. 24.

“The sale applies to a broad mix of winter travel, including warm-weather destinations and peak-season mountain trips, allowing travelers to lock in lower fares ahead of early-spring travel,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

The sale prices are for one-way flights and are good for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Feb. 7 through March 18. Blackout dates run from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23.

The prices for some routes from Boston include:

  • Atlanta: $64
  • Austin: $74
  • Buffalo: $49
  • Charleston: $64
  • Chicago: $49
  • Daytona Beach: $59
  • Denver: $84
  • Fort Lauderdale: $69
  • Fort Myers: $69
  • Jacksonville: $59
  • Houston: $59
  • Nashville: $59
  • New Orleans: $69
  • Syracuse: $34
  • Savannah: $59
  • Tampa: $64
  • West Palm Beach: $59
  • Presque Isle: $49
  • Phoenix: $89
  • Orlando: $74
  • Nassau: $99
  • Detroit: $69
  • Cleveland: $69

For more information on routes out of Boston, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read