JetBlue launches new winter sale with flights out of Boston for as low as $34

BOSTON — Are you planning a winter escape? JetBlue on Tuesday announced a new sale that features flights out of Boston for as low as $34.
The airline’s “Winter, Your way” sale kicked off Tuesday and will be ongoing through Jan. 24.
“The sale applies to a broad mix of winter travel, including warm-weather destinations and peak-season mountain trips, allowing travelers to lock in lower fares ahead of early-spring travel,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.
The sale prices are for one-way flights and are good for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Feb. 7 through March 18. Blackout dates run from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23.
The prices for some routes from Boston include:
- Atlanta: $64
- Austin: $74
- Buffalo: $49
- Charleston: $64
- Chicago: $49
- Daytona Beach: $59
- Denver: $84
- Fort Lauderdale: $69
- Fort Myers: $69
- Jacksonville: $59
- Houston: $59
- Nashville: $59
- New Orleans: $69
- Syracuse: $34
- Savannah: $59
- Tampa: $64
- West Palm Beach: $59
- Presque Isle: $49
- Phoenix: $89
- Orlando: $74
- Nassau: $99
- Detroit: $69
- Cleveland: $69
For more information on routes out of Boston, click here.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group