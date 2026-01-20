JetBlue launches new winter sale with flights out of Boston for as low as $34

BOSTON — Are you planning a winter escape? JetBlue on Tuesday announced a new sale that features flights out of Boston for as low as $34.

The airline’s “Winter, Your way” sale kicked off Tuesday and will be ongoing through Jan. 24.

“The sale applies to a broad mix of winter travel, including warm-weather destinations and peak-season mountain trips, allowing travelers to lock in lower fares ahead of early-spring travel,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

The sale prices are for one-way flights and are good for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Feb. 7 through March 18. Blackout dates run from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23.

The prices for some routes from Boston include:

Atlanta: $64

Austin: $74

Buffalo: $49

Charleston: $64

Chicago: $49

Daytona Beach: $59

Denver: $84

Fort Lauderdale: $69

Fort Myers: $69

Jacksonville: $59

Houston: $59

Nashville: $59

New Orleans: $69

Syracuse: $34

Savannah: $59

Tampa: $64

West Palm Beach: $59

Presque Isle: $49

Phoenix: $89

Orlando: $74

Nassau: $99

Detroit: $69

Cleveland: $69

For more information on routes out of Boston, click here.

