JetBlue announces plans to open luxury leisure lounge at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Airline giant JetBlue announced plans to build their first-ever airport lounges at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday.

The lounges, spanning 11,000 square feet, will be in Terminal C and are slated to open in late 2025, according to the company.

Some of the features include:

A full-service bar for 21+ adults.

Private workspaces featuring fast and free Wi-Fi, numerous outlets, and free barista-made coffee bar beverages.

Complimentary food and beverage offerings.

Cozy seating.

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will also be opening a luxury lounge in late 2025.

“Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing numbers of customers seeking premium experiences, and JetBlue’s lounges will further boost the value of our TrueBlue loyalty program as we expand our portfolio of JetBlue credit cards,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “Customers have asked for a JetBlue lounge for years and we can’t wait to unveil our take in New York and Boston.”

