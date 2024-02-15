Jennifer Lopez to perform at TD Garden in August

BOSTON — Get ready, Boston. Jennifer Lopez is coming to town.

The music superstar will perform at the TD Garden on Aug. 7. Fans can register for their show of choice on her tour website.

Advance presale registration is available now. Artist presale begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. ET.

Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited.

The 54-year-old Lopez has famously appeared in a few Dunkin Donuts commercials featuring her husband, Boston native Ben Affleck, including a new ad that aired during the recent Super Bowl.

Boston is just one stop on her This Is Me… Now The Tour 2024.

Lopez is also slated to perform in Miami, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C., and in Montreal, Canada, among other cities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group