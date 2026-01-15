‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Malden crash injures two, destroys utility poles

MALDEN, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay after an overnight crash in Malden.

Police said another person suffered minor injuries but was released from the scene.

National Grid crews worked for hours to restore power to the area of Pearl Street on Thursday morning.

According to the National Grid’s website, as of 11:40 a.m., less than 30 customers are without power.

Residents woke up to a dark neighborhood and a mess of debris just steps away from their front doors.

“I’ve lived on this street for most of my life, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” neighbor Javier Regis said.

Police said they responded to Pearl St. near the Grace Church of God around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

At least two utility poles were damaged in the crash.

Boston 25 News also saw live wires hanging in the road.

A red jeep with extensive damage to its front end was also towed from the scene.

“I hope everyone’s ok, especially as I glance over and I see a truly exploded utility pole so that implies someone was going pretty quick going down this residential street,” neighbor Joshua Grzegorzewski said.

Grzegorzewski said in the past, speeding has been an issue in the area.

Police are actively investigating and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

