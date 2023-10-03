‘It’s very ironic’: Truck slams into Billerica building hours after offer received on the property

BILLERCIA, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries at Lahey Hospital after crashing his work truck into the side of a building on Boston Road in Billerica around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

The building is the former home of Mackenzie Audio.

The Mackenzie family has owned it since the 1980s but decided to sell it.

They finally received an offer on the building just hours before Monday night’s crash.

“It’s very ironic that this happened after we got the offer,” said Kirk Mackenzie. “I’ve talked to my real estate broker already, and he’s going to get back to us to find out what our next steps are going to be.”

Billerica police said the driver was heading west on Floyd St. at the intersection of Boston Road when he drove straight across the road and slammed into the side of the building.

”A witness said that a vehicle was coming down the road going maybe 40, 45 miles per hour,” said Mackenzie. “Either he wasn’t able to navigate it or he didn’t hit the brakes. He just went right through the intersection right into the side of the building.”

Crews spent hours shoring up the building before a board-up crew finished the job.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” said Billerica Fire Captain Jim Miner. “On the right side of the building, the bricks were starting to pull away the front side of the building. They were worried about when they pulled it [the truck] out, if it was going to collapse, but they did a nice job shoring, everybody did their job well.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver is not currently facing any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

