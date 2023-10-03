Teen driver hospitalized after crashing work truck into building in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. — Police are investigating a serious crash in Billerica after a driver slammed his work truck into a building on Monday night.

A 19-year-old man was headed west on Floyd Street when he drove straight across intersection on Boston Road into a vacant building, police say.

The driver was transported to Lahey Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews were on scene boarding up the building. The building is the former location of Mackenzie Audio Electronics, which is currently listed for sale.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

