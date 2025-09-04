SHREWSBURY, Mass. — One week after a man was shot and killed along the Jordan Pond Walking Trail in Shrewsbury, a growing memorial can be seen with messages written in chalk, such as “Forward together” and “This is our home.” Though, at the entrance, walkers will read “Kevin Doherty Walkway.” It’s in honor of the man who lost his life at that very spot.

‘It’s remarkable’: Shrewsbury community shows growing support for family of man shot and killed

In the online obituary, Kevin Doherty is described as “a man of many joys.” Though, his life was cut short after being gunned down on Aug. 28, after police say he confronted someone spray-painting a walkway near his house.

The suspect, Snehal Srivastava, was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police and charged with murder and possession of a firearm without a license. The 27-year-old is due back in court on Sept. 12.

Though, what remains is a family drowning in heartbreak, but a community ready to pull them back up.

Andrea Castinetti has lived in the area for 25-years and said she never would’ve expected something like this to happen to her community.

“This is my community. My office and my house is right down the street,” Castinetti explained. “We still can’t wrap our heads around the fact that this happened.”

It’s why Castinetti is organizing an event to honor the 57-year-old father taken too soon.

“We’re trying to bring the community together. Let the family know that we are behind them. There’s going to be live music, food trucks, things for the kids, raffles,” Castinetti explained. “At the end of the day, we don’t want it to be a somber event. We know that this is such a tragic, tragic incident that never should’ve happened in the first place but ultimately we just want to the community to rally around Sarah and her family and just let them feel the love.”

In addition to the meal train and event scheduled for Oct. 11, Castinetti is also collecting donations for Doherty’s family, which she said have already blown her away.

“Once I got the go-ahead from the family to post it, the day after, we were at $40,000 dollars,” Castinetti said. “It’s remarkable.”

Sitting at almost $60,000, Castinetti said it’s not even the beginning of how much the community has shown their support.

“I cannot tell you the hundreds and hundreds of people that have stepped up, not even for meals or money. Just to say ‘Hey, how can we help here?’” Castinetti said. “A bunch of contractors, electricians, plumbers, automotive people have reached out and said ‘Whatever Sarah and her family need, free of charge, we will take care of her for the next year or however long she needs it.”

It’s a reminder, Castinetti said, the community needed to see.

“In the face of evil, you just really realize that it’s humanity at its finest when you see all of these people come together. It really does restore your faith in humanity, even when you do question it when things like this happen,” Castinetti said.

Sarah Schofield, fiancée of Kevin Doherty, has released a public statement regarding Doherty’s passing:

My name is Sarah Schofield. Kevin Doherty was my fiancé and on August 28th, he was shot and killed after walking our six-year-old son to his second day of school. The saying is true, there are no words that can fully capture the overwhelming pain and grief that we are experiencing. By now many of you know, Kevin and I were set to be married on September 20th. No one should ever endure the trauma of canceling wedding arrangements only to make funeral ones. This loss, and the fractures it created are so severe it makes healing seem impossible. Although this tragedy has created a permanent before and after mark in our lives, what will never be difficult is remembering Kevin. He was the love of my life. He was the most amazing father to our son and his two daughters. He was a brother and son and an uncle. He loved sports and especially loved to play golf. He worked hard to provide for his family. Kevin had so many friends and he loved to talk to people. He was funny and he was kind. He truly woke up each morning with a smile on his face. Kevin lived his life with purpose and found joy in all things. And he loved me, and Jack, Grace and Rose, so fiercely. This statement is in part to share what a remarkable person Kevin was and to also publicly express my deepest gratitude to the community. The police department, first responders, School system, especially Calvin Coolidge, local businesses, and residents: The immediate support and compassion you all have shown to me and my family during this time is profound. I am overwhelmed by your generosity. I feel so blessed to be raising my son in a place that comes together for one another in times of need. To all of you, thank you for everything you are doing for me and my family. And ‘Thank you’ seems so insufficient for the amount of gratitude I feel. As we move forward, the path ahead will be daunting but my heart feels a bit lighter when I reflect on my community. — Sarah Schofield

According to an obituary, Doherty’s funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church in Framingham. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 5.

The community day of remembrance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 2-8 p.m. at 438 Lake Street in Shrewsbury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group