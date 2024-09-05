‘It’s Jason Bourne’: Actor Matt Damon spotted at juice bar in Maine over the weekend

KITTERY, Maine — A few folks in Maine had the lucky chance of seeing actor Matt Damon in person over Labor Day weekend.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts native stopped by The Juicery in Kittery, according to a Facebook post made by the establishment this week.

“Look who dropped by our Kittery location this Labor Day weekend! Thanks for the visit, Matt Damon,” the post read.

To tourists and locals alike, the 53-year-old Damon could’ve easily slipped under their radar. He sported a beard, wore black sunglasses, a black T-shirt and black running shorts.

A photo posted by The Juicery shows a fit-looking Damon posing with a store employee.

In comments on Facebook, dozens of people expressed their surprise to see the Good Will Hunting star walking the streets in Kittery just like everybody else.

“Jesus Christ it’s Jason Bourne,” wrote Dylan Glazier.

“Omg I was there this weekend too!!” wrote Catherine Hoey.

Melissa Brockelbank wrote, “Would not have recognized him! He’s so trim and has lots of facial hair!”

“Oh man. He is my all time favorite actor! Lucky,” wrote Melissa Tice.

Damon has starred in scores of popular films, most notably in his roles as Jason Bourne in the Bourne franchise and Linus Caldwell in the Ocean’s trilogy. His other films include The Departed, Saving Private Ryan, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Martian, The Rainmaker, Rounders, Dogma, Syriana, Invictus, True Grit, Contagion, Ford v Ferrari, Stillwater, The Last Duel, Air, and Oppenheimer.

Damon rose to prominence as a Hollywood actor when he and childhood friend, actor Ben Affleck, starred in Good Will Hunting. The pair won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for that film.

