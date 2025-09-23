‘It was a mess’: Milford mom says daughter, 8, is recovering after being hit by pickup truck

MILFORD, Mass. — The mother of an 8-year-old Milford girl who was hit by a car Thursday told Boston 25 Tuesday she remains in intensive care — but is expected to be ok.

Cassandra O’Donnell says her daughter Jenna is making great progress in a Worcester-area hospital. Her family says she suffered broken ribs, internal bleeding, liver damage, a collapsed lung, and exhaust burns after being hit by a pickup truck.

Her mother told Boston 25 on Tuesday that her daughter was crossing Congress Street near Spruce Street on Thursday with her dad and brother. She says they were going to the Milford Town Park before Jenna was hit by a car.

“It was a mess,” O’Donnell said Tuesday. “My ex-husband was able to pull my son out of the way, but couldn’t get her out of the way fast enough. She ended up under the car.”

She said her father and others acted quickly.

O’Donnell added, “He had to pull her out and bring her onto the sidewalk. There was luckily a nurse that witnessed it that was able to help her before the EMTs got there... I’m so thankful she was there. I don’t know what would’ve happened if she wasn’t.”

The 8-year-old was flown to a Worcester area hospital. Her mother said she was in critical condition.

“It was very scary,” her mother said. “Now, we’re just thankful she’s recovering so quickly.”

O’Donnell is now making daily trips to the hospital where her daughter remains in the ICU.

She explained, “She doesn’t want to talk about the incident because it’s very traumatizing. It’s a lot of moans and grunts. She was a little bit happier spirits yesterday.”

Her family calls her a happy and bubbly third grader.

Jenna’s extended family started a GoFundMe that’s surpassed $5,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. All the money, they said, will go to her medical bills.

They hope she will be out of the ICU and in recovery soon. They say she is expected to make a full recovery.

Her mother finished, “We could not do this without the support of everybody. It’s been very hard, and the support has been overwhelming in a good way.”

Milford Police have not specified if any arrests were made in connection to the incident.

Police and Jenna’s family told Boston 25 Tuesday they were waiting for an accident reconstruction report.

A GoFundMe for the family is available by clicking this link.

