Investigators searching for vehicle that hit Groton police K9, causing serious injuries

GROTON, Mass — Investigators are searching for a vehicle that hit one of the Groton Police K9s breaking the dog’s leg, ribs and puncturing its lungs Wednesday.

Just before 5:00 p.m., a resident reported seeing a vehicle in front of them hit K9 Bane outside the Groton police station on Pleasant Street. The citizen and three other bystanders stopped to help the dog but the motorist continued to drive toward Ayer, according to Groton police.

“We also would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to the 4 citizens who stopped and helped our K9 who suffered serious injuries which included a broken femur, dislocated hip, broken ribs and punctured lungs,” police said.

Bane is in stable but serious condition at Tufts Animal Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with cameras, or who was traveling on Pleasant St at the time of the crash to contact Detective Andrew Davis, 978-448-5555 or at adavis@grotonma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

