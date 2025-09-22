Investigation underway following house fire in Windham, Maine

WINDHAM, Mass. — Investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office are examining the cause of a house fire that occurred at 33 Highland Cliff Road in Windham on Sunday.

The fire broke out at approximately 4:30 pm, prompting a response from the Windham Fire Department.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the rear portion of the residence sustained damage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation by the authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

