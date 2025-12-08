Investigation underway after three-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in East Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. — A tragic accident in East Sandwich claimed the life of a 3-year-old child on Sunday.

The child was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Service Road, where investigators are working to piece together the events that led to the child’s death.

The child was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“The thoughts of our agencies are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” said District Attorney Robert Galibois and Sandwich Police Chief Jason Keene in a joint statement.

A somber scene unfolded at the home where flowers were left to mark the spot of the tragic accident.

A small pink children’s bike was seen lying on the pavement, a poignant reminder of the young life lost.

Officials confirmed that the driver involved in the accident stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

However, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information has been released regarding potential charges.

Community members have been seen visiting the family’s home, offering meals and condolences as they mourn the loss of their child.

As the investigation continues, the community of East Sandwich is left grappling with the devastating loss of a young life, while authorities work to uncover the details surrounding the tragic incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

