Three-year-old child struck, killed by vehicle in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — A tragic accident occurred on the Cape on Sunday when a three-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., when the Sandwich Police Department recieved word that a person was struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Service Road in East Sandwich between Quaker Meeting House Road and Chase Road.

Once on scene, first responders located a three-year-old child who was injured. The child was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The operator of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group