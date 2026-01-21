‘This disgusts me’: Investigation underway after dead sea ducks discarded off I-95 in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, N.H. — Authorities are looking to the public for any information after 11 dead sea ducks were discarded at the Seabrook Welcome Center in New Hampshire.

Investigators believe that the ducks were taken in Massachusetts and transported across the state line before being discarded, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division said in a statement on Wednesday.

The action is being investigated as a possible violation of NH’s Wanton Waste law.

On Jan. 11, New Hampshire Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau received a call from the Seabrook Welcome Center on Interstate 95 in reference to a bag full of birds discarded at that location.

When LeTourneau arrived at the Welcome Center, he identified 11 whole intact sea ducks that had been discarded, officials said.

“Several of the sea ducks had tags attached to them which had been ripped to remove the hunters information,” officials said.

The incident has infuriated some members of the public.

“I hope whoever did this is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” wrote Tom Costanza in a Facebook post. “Such a waste of natural resources. Killing for the fun of it. As a hunter this disgusts me to no end.”

“Disgusting,” wrote Rick Heil.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau at cole.w.letourneau@wildlife.nh.gov or New Hampshire State Police Dispatch at 603-271-3361.

In addition, the new poaching reporting feature of the Hunt Regs App may be used to report, anonymously or otherwise, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

