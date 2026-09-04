Investigation underway after person stabbed following altercation at MBTA station

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed following an altercation at the Ashmont MBTA station.

According to transit police, the incident occurred on Friday evening, when two men got into a verbal dispute, causing one of them to stab the other in the torso.

Transit police say that the incident was not random, and that an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were given.

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